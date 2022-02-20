Mary E. Walsh, 98, of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at her residence on Friday morning, February 11, 2022.
Born in Hummels-town, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Elma (Mitzel) Werner. She shared 68 years of marriage with her husband, William J. Walsh, Jr., until his death in 2012.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara A. Oehme, wife of William J. Oehme, Lititz, and three sons, Michael J. Walsh, Lancaster, William J. Walsh III, Lancaster, and Kevin L. Walsh, husband of Cheryl, Lancaster. Also surviving are six grandchildren, William J. Oehme, Jr. (Tina), Michele L. Lieberman (Bret), Stacy Greiner, Shaun Walsh, Somers Walsh, and Ashley Walsh, and two great grandchildren, Robert and Savana.
Mary contributed to the war effort by working at the Animal Trap Company in Lititz during World War II while her husband was stationed in Europe. She worked many years at Science Press in Ephrata until her retirement in the 1978. Mary and her husband enjoyed living in Stuart, FL for twenty-five years, before moving to Mount Joy in 2003.
She moved to United Zion Retirement Community in 2014. Mary's family would like to offer a very special thank you to the caregivers and staff for their many years of excellent care during her stay there.
Interment will be private. Contributions in Mary's memory can be made to the United Zion Retirement Community.
