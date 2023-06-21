Mary E. Troutman, 84, of Lititz, and formerly of NY, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Born in Binghamton, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Foley. She was married for almost 61 years to her beloved and devoted husband, Glenn E. Troutman.
"Mighty Mary" as she was affectionately referred to, had such a passion for life. She made sure to stay active all her life, and walked at least 5 miles a day. Many will remember Mary walking in downtown Lititz and through Kissel Hill. She had many wonderful friends along both routes. She also enjoyed reading mystery and history books, watching baseball, and keeping up with all things British. Mary was passionate about sewing and crafting and had quite the collection of antique treadle sewing machines. She will be remembered as loving, caring, intelligent, and extremely hardworking.
In addition to her husband Glenn, she is survived by 2 sons, Kevin Troutman and Mark Troutman (Valerie), 4 grandchildren: Erica, Samantha, Brody, and Jonathan; great-granddaughter Paige, and 3 sisters: Kathleen, Freya, and Paulen. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Foley.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name can be made to Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Rd., Lititz, PA 17543, or to American Lung Association, lung.org. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com