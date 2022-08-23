Mary E. Thompson, 100, formerly of Paradise, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Columbia, PA. She was the wife of the late John W. Thompson III who died July 23, 2005. Born in York County she was the daughter of the late Arthur M. and Gertrude Miller Jones.
Mary retired from M&N Garment Company in 1984 where she was employed as a trimmer for 31 years.
She was a member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church.
Surviving her is a daughter Judy L. Wenger of Lancaster; 2 granddaughters, Cynthia (David) Dearden of Lancaster, Jennifer (Thomas) Manley of Sicklerville, NJ; 2 great grandsons, Alex and Ian Dearden; 2 great granddaughters Nicole and Colleen Manley; 1 sister Jane Barr of Lancaster; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary LeVon Baxter; 2 sisters Evelyn Frey and Mildred Dabler; and a brother John A. Jones.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00AM with Rev. John Barlow officiating. Entombment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. A viewing will be held from10:00AM until the time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
