Mary E. Sweikert, age 77, of Leola, PA, passed away peacefully at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Born near Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Russel S. and Anna Mae (Givens) Zeager. She was the wife of Melvin F. Sweikert, who died in 2010.
Mary graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1963 and from Chambersburg Area School District Practical Nurse Program in 1966. She worked at Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital and later for Visiting Angels and Home Instead Senior Care. She volunteered for 10 years at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was a 50-year member of First Assembly of God, Lancaster, where she sang in the choir and assisted in the nursery.
Mary is survived by two brothers and three sisters: Lloyd Zeager of Lititz, Sam Zeager (Joy), East Petersburg, Mim Campos (Clifford), Elizabethtown, Marti Greiner (Jay), Breinigsville, and Margie Kauffman (Marlin), Mifflintown; her nephew, Tim Zeager (Melissa), Columbia; her niece, Megan Hoffman (Luke), Fogelsville; her two great-nephews and three great-nieces.
A Funeral Service will be held at Lancaster First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
