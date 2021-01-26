Mary E. Spickler, 66, of Valley View, died January 23, 2021, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
She was born on July 1, 1954 in Waynesboro, PA the daughter of the late Kenneth Mull, Sr. and Edna (Weaver) Mull.
Mary was married to the late Larry L. Spickler, Sr.
She worked as a computer support technician.
In addition to her mother Edna, she is survived by her daughter Karona Spickler and her fiancé Gregory Shade; son Kenneth Spickler and his girlfriend Jasmine Hawk, grandsons Mason and Draven Spickler, granddaughters Callie Green, Isabella Miller, Aurora Suhr and Ariana Lekernec, and many other adopted grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth Mull, Jr., sisters Ruth Reichard and Anna Gerz, a brother David Mull, an aunt Mary Anne Mull, an uncle Roy Mull, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a sister Rhoda Mull, and a step son Larry Lee Spickler, Jr.
There will be a service scheduled at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish® America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Minnich Family Funeral Homes, Inc., Williamstown is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com
