Mary E. Snader, 103, of Lititz, passed away on March 26, 2022 as a resident of Landis Homes for over thirty-five years.
Born in East Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late Daniel S. and Sarah (Crouse) Snader.
She was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church. She was employed as a Sales Associate of Singer Sewing Machine Co., retiring in 1977. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling with her sister and fishing. Later in life, she enjoyed playing board games and completing word puzzles.
Mary is survived by a sister-in-law, Helen (Wanner) Sander and many nieces and nephews who will dearly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings: Anna Mae Snader, Ruth wife of John Zimmerman, Isaac husband of Esther (Martin) Snader, Lester husband of Janet (Reed) Snader, Noah Snader, Paul husband of Ruth (Hess) Snader, Daniel husband of Elmira (Shirk) Snader and Titus husband of Susanna (Beam) Snader.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, PA 17519 with Pastor Brian Martin officiating. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the time of service on Friday and on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
