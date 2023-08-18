Mary E. Sigman, 81 of New Providence passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 11, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Marticville on December 17, 1941, she was the daughter of the late John and Delores Appel Fryberger. She was the wife of Ned A. Sigman who preceded her in death on February 11, 2009.
Mary attended Marticville United Methodist Church earlier in life. Mary loved being outside, whether it was mowing her grass or having a cookout, she loved the outdoors. She would enjoy taking scenic drives with her sister, Sandy. She always stayed busy and would help anyone. She enjoyed collecting skunks.
Mary was "always there for you", a great person with a heart of gold. She was a funny and kindhearted lady who was not afraid to speak her mind.
She will be deeply missed by her son, Brian A., husband of Dannette Sigman of New Providence; her sister, Sandra L. Downie of New Providence, and her brothers, Howard, husband of Nancy Fryberger of Pequea, Ronald Fryberger of Conestoga and Lester, husband of Doris Fryberger of Conestoga. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Shasta M. Sigman of Willow Street. Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Bair.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's graveside services on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 4 PM from the Marticville United Methodist Cemetery, 641 Marticville Road, Pequea. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit: www.melaniebscheidfh.com
