Mary E. Showers, 88, of Lititz passed away at Legends of Lititz, June 7, 2023. She was born to the late Llyod and Margaret (Pitts) Knier in Lancaster. She was the eldest girl born of ten children and attended J.P. McCaskey High School. She dedicated 40 plus years to Tyco as an inspector and continued working until her 75th year of life.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Before his passing, Mary loved to visit her brother "Toot" at his cabin in the mountains. She loved to watch the geese at Middle Creek and take in the scenery at Speedwell Forge Lake. In her free time, she liked to be out and about, often enjoying shopping, and visiting with her friends and family.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Nissley and Sherri McIlvaine; her grandchildren Daryl Nissley husband of Donna, Diane Longenecker wife of Don, Brittany McIlvaine, and Robert McIlvaine IV; and her great-grandchildren Lathan, Layne, Kadin and Roman. Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in her passing by her six brothers, and two sisters.
Mary will be put to rest alongside her parents at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. Family would like to offer a special thank you to Serenity Hospice for the love and compassionate care Mary received. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Serenity at 205 Granite Run Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
