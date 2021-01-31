Mary E. Schmidt, 82, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. She was born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Esther M. (Dorsey) Baumler. Her husband, George E. Schmidt, died in 2007. Mary worked for I.T.T. Engineering Valve and Easco K.D. Tool Co. She enjoyed traveling and reading; she was a member of AARP.
Surviving are her daughters Vicki Brandt, married to Brian, and Georgia Ann Weaver, married to Raymond; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Richard Baumler, Jr.
Private graveside service in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her name can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
