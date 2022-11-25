Mary E. Ross, age 88 of Willow Street, formerly of Strasburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Willow View Home in Willow Street. She was the wife of the late John R. Ross who passed away on July 30, 2018. Born in Strasburg, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Ezra and Mary Dearoff Smeltz.
Mary worked for Strasburg and Georgetown Garment factories and retired from Vallorbs Jewel Company in Bird-in-Hand. In her free time, she enjoyed canning and freezing vegetables from her garden, having family picnics, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are 2 children: David, husband of Lisa Grumelli Ross of Strasburg and Brenda Hornak of Lancaster, wife of the late John Hornak, 3 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son: John R. Ross, Jr., 4 brothers: Bill, Robert, Jim, B. Ezra, Jr., and 2 sisters: Verna Clark and Ida Shiffler.
A private graveside service will take place in the Quarryville Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Mary's honor to the Amedisys Foundation, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster PA 17601 shiveryfuneralhome.com
