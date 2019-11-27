Mary E. Quinn Kendig, 84, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Hamilton Arms, Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late William P. and Elsie Fisher Quinn and the wife of the late Franklin R. Kendig who died in 2010.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family especially in Ocean City, Maryland and family gatherings where she loved to play cards and visit Hollywood Casino.
She is survived by her children, Linda L., wife of Daniel W. Moyer, Franklin R., Jr., husband of Kim Kendig, Tammy L., wife of James S. Haines, Donna M., wife of Harry Breniser, all of Lancaster, and Sonja K. Mercado, Leola, PA, and sister, Dawn Gogolla. She was loved by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sons, Edward M. Kendig and William P. Kendig, granddaughter, Brandi Lee Kendig, and sisters, Clara Koons and Sue Rose.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Mary's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) Lancaster, PA on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to Schreiber Pediatric, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 and Hamilton Arms, 336 S. West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
