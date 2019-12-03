Mary E. Pollard, 93, of Manheim, died on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Hollywood, MD, she was the daughter of the late John and Grace Long Mattingly. Mary was a devoted homemaker who attended St. Richard's Catholic Church, Manheim. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, and doing crafts. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Surviving are two sons, Donald E. husband of Barbara A. Scott, of Lebanon, Stephen M. husband of Virginia Scott, of Sarasota, FL, four grandsons, Mark, Jeffrey, Justin, Ryan, and two great-grandsons, Domenic and Everett. Preceding her in death are four brothers and a sister.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's Mass of Christian Burial at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim, on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. Those desiring can send contributions in Mary's name to Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
