Mary E. Nissley, age 78, of Paradise, passed away at Fairmount Homes on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was the wife of the late David L. Nissley who passed away in 1999. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late William B. & Susan S. Dienner Stoltzfus. She was a member of the Mine Road Amish Mennonite Church of Paradise. She graduated from Conestoga Valley High School and then from Lancaster School of Practical Nursing. She worked as an LPN for ten years, then devoting herself to her husband and children. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, going to benefit auctions and her Monday morning ladies breakfast.
She is survived by 7 children: Louella wife of Jonathan Miller of Blackville, SC, David husband of Lillian Beiler Nissley of Paradise, Susan wife of Sokhon Kem of Blackville, SC, Chad husband of Bethany Yoder Nissley of New Holland, Philip husband of Shelly Yoder Nissley of Harrison, AR, Evalina wife of Micah Miller of Dundee, OH, Matilda wife of Virgil Miller of Antrim, OH, 41 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 siblings: David D. husband of Rosanna Smoker Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Sara Jane Stutzman of Gap, mother-in-law Matilda Lee Nissley of Aroda, VA. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Ira Nissley.
Funeral service will take place from Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA on Monday, October 3rd at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing on Sunday, October 2nd, at Mine Road Amish Mennonite Church, 5101 Mine Road, Paradise, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Interment will take place in the Mine Road Amish Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana, PA. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »