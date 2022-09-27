Mary E. Miller, 89 of Lancaster passed away on September 24, 2022 at Landis Homes. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel "Dan" F. Miller who preceded her in death in 2016. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Shirk) Overly.
After graduating from high school, Mary spent much of her adult life dedicated to her family as a homemaker.
She was known for being a sweet but strong woman who loved her family.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, collecting jewelry, linens and other antiques as well as attending auctions and spending Sundays at Shupps Grove with her husband. She loved animals and enjoyed flowers but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her adoring family.
Mary was a devoted member of Faith United Church of Christ in Lancaster.
She is survived by three children: Dean Miller (husband of Gwen), of Lancaster, PA, Melody Groff (wife of Ted) of Willow Street, PA and Darryl Miller (husband of Carol) of Lititz, PA; four grandchildren: Lindsay Gring (wife of Joshua), Zachary Miller (husband of Melinda), Justin Miller (husband of Sarah) and Whitney Miller and 5 great-grandchildren: Adalynn, Wyatt, Lila, Reece and Trudy. Also surviving is a sister, Nancy Kauffman (wife of Levi) of Lancaster. In addition to her parents and late husband, she was predeceased by a brother, William Overly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603-6868.
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
