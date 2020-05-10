Mary E. Long, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on May 2, 2020 at the Pocopson Home in West Chester from COVID- 19. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James P. and Helen (Drake) Papez. She was preceded in death by husbands John Bernhardt and Donald Long, Sr., and her daughter Brenda Bascone in 2018.
Mary was employed as a Dairy Lab Technician for 35 years for Kemps, formerly Pensupreme. She was a 1962 graduate of McCaskey High and was a former member of First Baptist Church where she played the piano for the church choir. She enjoyed crafts, camping and all animals.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Terri L. Nauman wife of Bruce, her brother, Richard J. Papez husband of Dorothy, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID- 19 restrictions a private viewing for family will be held at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory with private burial at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
