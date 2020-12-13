Mary E. "Libby" Althouse, 83, formerly of Plowville, PA and Millsboro, DE, passed away December 10, 2020 at Linden Village, Lebanon, PA.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was a daughter of the late Washington and Lydia Caroline (Bartholf) Flick. Mary was the wife of the late Donald R. Althouse who passed October 24, 2019. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary prior to Donald's passing.
Libby was a homemaker and raised her children in Plowville and worked at Herb's Greenhouse. She retired to Millsboro, Delaware, where she and her husband enjoyed countless hours fishing and crabbing. She loved to cook and tend to her numerous gardens.
She was a member of Robeson Lutheran Church, Plowville, PA.
She is survived by her children: Gerald Bowser of Schuylkill Haven, Ronald Bowser, husband of Kathy, Shoemakersville, Wendy Schaffer wife of Terry, Denver, PA, and Caroline Sparr, wife of John, Manheim.
Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren: Tammy Brown, wife of Derick, Conway, SC, Kelly Tseytlin, wife of Yan, Wayne, NJ, Nathan Bowser, husband of Jennifer, Conshohocken, Nicole Ledig, husband Ahren, Shillington, Dustin Sparr, Marietta, and Nicholas Bowser, Tallahassee, FL, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and her sister-in-law Joyce Griffith, Sinking Spring.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Betty Buchanan, Dolores Edwards, Frances Young, and Virginia Rupert.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Robeson Church Cemetery, Plowville. Please remember Mary by making a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Althouse family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
