Mary E. Kettering, 102, of Palmyra, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Londonderry Village, Palmyra. She was born Friday, November 22, 1918 to the late Enos F. and Anna (Kline) Moore. She is predeceased by her husband, Reverend Daniel L. Kettering, since 1991.
Mary was a longtime volunteer, baker, cook, quilter, and seamstress. She made the best pies. She worked many years as a cook at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. Mary was a tireless worker and assisted her husband in ministry for many years and was very active in their longtime church, Conewago Church of the Brethren. More than anything she was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children: Rosene J. Hoffer-Fisher and husband Steve, Sr., Joanne F. Keener and husband Robert, Janet K. Zeiters and husband Russell, Robert D. Kettering and wife Karen, and Bill L. Kettering and wife Karen; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, E. Mark Moore and a sister, Esther Gingrich.
A funeral will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11 AM at the Conewago Church of the Brethren, 7035 Schoolhouse Rd., Hershey, PA 17033. A time of viewing will be held from 10 AM until the start of the service. A viewing will also be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, 2-5 PM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Burial will follow the service on Monday at the Midway Cemetery, Quintin.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Londonderry Village, Good Samaritan Fund, 1200 Grubb Rd., Palmyra, PA 17078.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.