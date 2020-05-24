Mary E. Kauffman, 91, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary E. Atkinson Whittley. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth W. Kauffman who passed away in 2004. Mary retired as a travel agent for AAA Central Penn, Lancaster and the former Summerdale Travel Agency, Harrisburg. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God, Lancaster. Mary was an avid reader, enjoyed camping, traveling, and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are four children: Lonnie W. husband of Janet Morris Kauffman, Manheim, Ken R. husband of Lea Smith Kauffman, East Petersburg, Karen L. Kauffman, Lancaster, and Darryl T. husband of Christine Peters Kauffman, Manheim; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and a sister, Anna Mae wife of Nick Palmieri, Virginia. She was preceded in death by a brother Harry Whittley.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Mary's memory to New Life Assembly of God, Missions Fund, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602.