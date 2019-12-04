Mary E. Karabetsos, 85, formerly of Kirkwood, entered into rest on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Conestoga View. Born in Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Carrie (Layton) Pittman. She was the loving wife of George G. Karabetsos for over 43 years.
Mary enjoyed cooking, traveling, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Tanya Jennings of Peach Bottom; 4 grandchildren, John McFalls (Steph), Gregory McMichael (Briana), Eric McMichael (Kasey), Aiden Jennings; 4 great-grandchildren, J.J. McFalls, Logan, Lakelynn, and Ava McMichael; a brother, Melvin Pittman (Helen). She was preceded in death by a son, Terry McFalls, and a great-grandson, Grayson McMichael.
A memorial service will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. The family will greet friends from 4-5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
