Mary E. High, 87, of Myerstown, PA, passed away in her home on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was the wife of the late Luke H. High who died in 2016. She was born in East Earl, PA, on October 6, 1934, a daughter of the late Paul and Susan Amelia Zimmerman Musser. Mary was a member of the Schaefferstown Mennonite Church and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by children, Susan Heisey (Luther) of Jonestown; Esther Weaver (Nelson) of East Earl; Irene Gehman (Virgil) of Ewing, IL; Charles M. High (Amy) of Millerstown; Henry High (Sharon) of Gettysburg; Mary Gehman (Myron) of Mifflintown; Paul High (Petrina) of Bernville; Reuben High (Glenda) of Gettysburg; Sarah Auker (Delbert) of Plains, MT; Miriam Burkholder (Nevin) of Denver; Ruthanne Alcala (Chris) of Lebanon; 68 grandchildren; 105 great grandchildren; sisters, Ella Mae Maust of Millmont, PA; Barbara Ann Fox of East Earl; brother-in-law, Sanford Weaver (Linda) of New Holland. She was preceded in death by daughters, Rachael Shenk and Verna Weaver; son-in-law, Paul Shenk; brother, John Jacob Musser; grandson and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Schaefferstown Mennonite Church, 625 N. Market St., Myerstown, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
