Mary E. Herr, 101, formerly of Paradise, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services, Lancaster. She was born in Strasburg to the late Arthur W. and Mable R. (Welk) Harsh. Mary was married to Samuel Harlan Herr for 57 years when he died in 1996.
She was a self-employed seamstress, sewing and altering clothing. Mary enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels.
Mary and Harlan enjoyed many family outings to their cabin on Hennery Island on the Susquehanna River. Mary was always interested in what her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were doing.
She was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and enjoyed the United Methodist Women's group.
Mary is survived by her three daughters, Dale E., wife of James W. Bowman, Ronks, Anne L., wife of John King, Bird-In-Hand, and Cheri R., wife of Glenn Reinhart, Narvon; as well as 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Harlan, Mary was preceded in death by their daughter, Joan M. Leaman and sons, James L. Herr and Richard N. Herr; and her siblings, Harry W. Harsh, Dorothy Barron and Rosene Huber.
A viewing will take place 3 to 5 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's U. M. Church, 3001 Lincoln Hwy. East, Paradise, PA 17562 or to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com