Mary E. Graybill, age 87 of Kinzers, passed away on August 14, 2019, at home. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late S. Earl Sr. and Florence Kauffman Blank. She was the wife of the late Elvin P. Graybill who died September 30, 2012. Mary was a member of Simmontown Mennonite Church, Gap.
She is survived by 6 children and their spouses: Rachel wife of Lynn Miller of Dodge Center, MN, Lois wife of Warren Nolt of Dodge Center, MN, Jay husband of Joanna Peachy Graybill of Belleville, PA, Carolyn wife of Duane Eberly of Ontario, OR, MaryAnn wife of Dale Martin of Ontario, OR, and Kathy wife of Dean Good of Andover, NY, 35 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Ruth O. wife of David N. Wadel of Washington Boro, Wilmer K. "Bud" husband of Dorothy Riehl Blank of Ickesburg, PA, Joseph H. husband of Sandy Blank of Millmont, PA, and S. Earl Jr. husband of Sherrill Funk Blank of Kinzers. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Reynold Graybill and 2 brothers, Melvin H. and Galen D. Blank.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at Simmontown Mennonite Church, 746 Quaker Lane, Gap, PA. Visitation will be Sunday, August 18th from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Monday, August 19th at 10 a.m. with internment in the adjoining cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com