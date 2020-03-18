Mary E. Gibble, 98, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Rheems, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Annie (Heisey) Heisey and her foster parents, the late Samuel and Mary (Butzer) Heisey. She was the loving wife of the late Martin G. Gibble who passed away in 2002. Retiring in 1983, Mary worked for the former Warner-Lambert, Lititz for 27 years. She was the oldest member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren. Mary enjoyed traveling, baking, and flower and vegetable gardening.
She is survived by a son, Marlin husband of Jeanne (Reppert) Gibble, of Manheim, two grandchildren: Cindy wife of Daniel Reif, Randy wife of Jennifer Gibble, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Heisey and a sister, Anna-Mae Floyd.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to all the caregivers at Pleasant View Retirement Community and Hospice Compassus for their support and kindness during our mother's stay.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Rapho Township. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Mary's memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »