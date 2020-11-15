Mary E. Germer, 70, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 following a motor vehicle accident. She was born in Ypsilanti, MI, daughter of the late John W., Jr. and Ella Helwig Moore Crawford. She worked as a machine operator at R&S Manufacturing and also at Goodwill Industries before her retirement. Mary enjoyed horseback riding, and her dogs: Gretta and Sam.
She is survived by her two sons: Byron J. (Angela R.) Germer and John B. Germer, all of Columbia. Six grandchildren: Byron J.F., Kaitlyn, Brittany, Zachary, Tyler, and Meaghan. Four great-grandchildren. One brother: John W. Crawford III, Columbia. One sister: Ann (George) Bowman, Paxtang.
A Private Memorial Service will be held for the family. Visitation will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com