Mary E. Geiman, 98, Elizabethtown, went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 24, 2020, to join her family and friends. She was born in Elizabethtown, on September 8, 1921, to the late John and Katie Royer. Mary married Paul H. Geiman on December 24, 1939, who passed away in 2007. Mary is survived by her daughter, Sandra, wife of Donald Galbreath, of Marietta and daughter-in- law, Maxine Geiman, of Elizabethtown. Mary's pride and Joy were her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. They will miss Gram (as she liked to be called), greatly!
In addition to her husband Paul, Mary was proceeded in death by her daughter, Anna Elizabeth Geiman, a son, Paul E. Geiman, and daughter-in-law, Eileen F. Geiman.
Mary worked at Hershey Chocolate Company for 34 years retiring in 1983. During her retirement, she worked part-time for Abe Shaffner Auctioneer until 2010. She spent many years of enjoyment, camping at Hidden Valley Camping Resort in Forest Hills, PA. Mary was a member of Shenk's Community Church in Elizabethtown but more recently attended Community Bible Church in Marietta with her family.
Mary was the oldest of twelve children. She is survived by a brother, Robert Royer, of Middletown and sisters, Anna McBride, of Marietta and Charlotte Fackler, of Rheems. She was preceded in death by seven siblings: Sarah Gainer, Charles Royer, Jean Collins, John Royer, Jr, Jay Royer, Mae Thomas, and Paul Royer.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice and Community Care 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Community Bible Church P.O. Box 180, Marietta, PA 17547. To register an online condolence please visit, wwww.sheetzfuneralhome.com.
