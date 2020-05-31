Mary E. Flowers, 94, of Manheim, and formerly of Lititz, and St. Louis, MO, died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Mary A. Huber Schreiber. Mary was the loving wife of the late George D. Flowers, Jr. who passed away on August 9, 2007 after 53 years of marriage. She worked at the Manheim Garment Factory, Lancaster General Hospital, and Hamilton Watch Company.
Mary moved to St. Louis, MO, in 1955 and during her early years of being a homemaker she also worked with George Khoury Association of Baseball Leagues, and the St. Louis Peregrine Society. He and her husband were avid square dancers. Mary returned home to Lancaster County in January 2020.
Surviving are daughter-in-law, Elaine Flowers, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, a brother, Mahlon Schreiber, of Lancaster and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding her in death is a son, George D. Flowers III, three brothers: George H., John H., Robert H. Schreiber, and three sisters: Hattie, Anna Mae, and Lottie M. Schreiber Ebersole.
Services for Mary will be private. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO with her husband. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.
A living tribute »