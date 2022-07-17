Mary E. Flickinger, 91, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Ephrata Manor. Born in Lebanon, she was a daughter of late William U. & Ida Mae (Adams) Miller and the loving wife of Clair Flickinger for 44 years until his passing in 2009.
Mary worked at the Quinlan Pretzel Factory in Denver for 17 years and retired from Landis Homes after working 14 years in food services. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's E.C. Church in Reamstown where she volunteered in the nursery, the kitchen committee, and the church custodial care. Mary was a great cook and enjoyed baking, her shoefly pies and chocolate cakes were family favorite. She enjoyed gardening, reading and bird watching. Most of all, she was faithful, hardworking, and loved her family with her whole heart.
Mary is survived by four grandchildren, Michael (Alice) Ritter, Beth (Terry) Redcay, Joseph (Erin) Whiskeyman; Jill Whiskeyman (Brent Keath); eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews In addition to her husband, Mary was predeceased by two stepdaughters, Audrey M. (Robert) Ritter and Barbara L. (Barton) Laukhuff; brother, William L. Miller; and sister, Ruth M. Ritter.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 23rd from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens) and the funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Salem Union Cemetery, Reamstown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ephrata Manor Benevolence Fund, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522 or St. Paul's E.C. Church, PO Box 275, Reamstown, PA 17567. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »