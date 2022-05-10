Mary E. Fisher, 55, of West Hempfield Township, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was the wife of Byron S. Fisher, with whom she celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary in January of 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Ralph A. and Shirley A. Whitmyer Koch. Mary was a homemaker and attended Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church and enjoyed cooking, quilting, her family, including her children, grandbabies and her dogs.
Surviving in addition to her husband, two daughters: Nichole A. (Josh) Schaeffer and Candy R. Fisher. Nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Three sisters: Stephanie M. Whitmyer; Shirlynn M. (Ronald) Howe and Holly A. (Thomas) Keller. She was preceded in death by one brother: Charles Koch.
The Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Concordia Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
