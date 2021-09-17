Mary E. Farmer McQuate, 76, of Titusville, FL and formerly a longtime Lancaster County resident, passed away peacefully at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Born January 16, 1945 in Sterling, Illinois, Mary was a daughter of the late Edward and Cecilia (Castle) Allen. She spent her childhood in the state of Georgia and then had been a resident of Lancaster County, PA from 1961 until moving to Florida two years ago.
Mary was a longtime member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata, PA and most recently worshipped at the Great Outdoors Community Church in Titusville, FL. She was a member of the bell choirs of both churches.
Mary owned and operated the Styer and Evans Insurance Company in New Holland, PA for many years and was a member of the American Business Women's Association.
She enjoyed playing volleyball, bowling, and golfing and had been a member and past president of her women's golf league in Florida.
Most of all Mary loved spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by two daughters: Suzette M. Hartranft of Lancaster, PA and Laurie A., wife of Robert Hess, of Lititz, PA; seven grandchildren: Ben, Alysha, Matt, Amy, Tina, Michelle, and Robby; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters: Anita and Barbara; three brothers: Edward, Steven, and Paul; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husbands: the late Paul W. Farmer and Ralph E. McQuate; one sister, Kathryn, and one brother, David.
Funeral services will be held at Hope United Methodist Church 3474 Rothsville Road Ephrata, PA 17522 on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
Place of interment will be Middle Creek Church Cemetery, Lititz, PA.
Arrangements under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »