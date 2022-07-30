Mary E. (Hoover) Eberly, 81, of Martinsburg, passed away on July 28, 2022 at the Village at Morrisons Cove. She was born on April 6, 1941 in Lancaster County, daughter of the late Frank and Lena (Sensenig) Hoover. Mary was united in marriage to Jonas R. Eberly for 33 years; he preceded her in death on December 31, 1997. She was a member of the Groffdale Old Order Mennonite Church.
Mary was preceded in death by a son, J. Aaron Eberly; two granddaughters; and siblings Arlene Martin, David Hoover, Leroy Hoover, Ervin Hoover, and John Aaron Hoover. Surviving is son, W. Paul Eberly and wife Sandra (Zimmerman) of Lititz; son, Timothy J. Eberly and wife Ruth (Nolt)of Newville; son, Matthew H. Eberly and wife Ellen (Nolt) of Myerstown; daughter, Marian J. Oberholtzer and husband Warren of Woodbury; daughter, Mary E. Burkholder and husband Marlin of Williamsburg; brother, Frank Hoover of New Holland; as well as 29 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 1:00 4:00 PM at the Oberholtzer Residence, 257 Branch Rd., Woodbury, PA 16695. Burial and Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Groffdale Old Order Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Rd., Leola, PA 17540 beginning at 9:30 AM.
Arrangements by Stone Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. (www.stonefuneralhomewoodbury.com); Woodbury.
