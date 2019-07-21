Mary E. Conger, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was the wife of William A. Conger whom she married on December 11, 1993. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Henry S. May and the late Betty Jane Brenner. She enjoyed playing bingo, her grandchildren and her dogs.
Surviving in addition to her husband, two daughters: Betty M. (Kenneth, Sr.) Keller-Lightcap and Linda L. (Bruce E., Jr.) Hershey. One step-son: William E. Conger. Eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. One brother: Henry Brenner and one sister: Rose Boughter. She was preceded in death by one son-in-law: David L. Keller, Sr. and two brothers: Franklin and Arthur Brenner.
Private Services will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com