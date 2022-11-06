Mary E. (Chalfant) Cain, 95, of Lancaster, passed away on November 2, 2022 as a resident of Evergreen Estates Retirement Community. Born in Atglen, she was the daughter of the late Rupert T. and Blanche (Hess) Chalfant.
She was the loving wife of the late Clarence M. Cain, with whom she shared sixty-six years of marriage until the time of his passing on July 15, 2012.
She was a graduate of Scott High School and was a homemaker.
Mary is survived by her son: David Cain, her sister: Shirley Williams and her sister-in-law: Evelyn Herr. In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by three siblings.
No services will be held at this time.
Beck Funeral Home is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
