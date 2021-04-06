Mary E. Brubacher, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Gardens at Stevens.
She was born in Berks County to the late Clayton and Gertrude (Bivens) Snyder and was the wife of Mark Brubacher with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
She was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church.
Mary was the owner of Browns Used Auto. She enjoyed painting and gardening. She especially loved cats.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by two daughters, Trudy Fryman, MaryEllen McCully; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Carl Snyder, Clayton "Pete" Snyder.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Tom Brown, a grandson, Todd Haws; three sisters, Violet Snyder, Ruth Campbell, Helen Smith, and five brothers, Warren, Andrew, David, Paul and James Snyder.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Services and interment will be private in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
