Mary E. Blank, age 83 of Newburg, passed away May 6, 2023 at home. She was born August 16, 1939 in Ronks, Lancaster County, to the late Amos and Barbara (Esh) Smucker. She was the wife of the late David S. Blank.
She is survived by seven sons and three daughters, Joseph B. (Mary Ann Byler) Blank of Newburg, Emanuel M. (Katie Stoltzfus) Kauffman of Newburg, Amos B. (Ruth Anna Kauffman) Blank of Shippensburg, Benuel F. (Anna Mary Esh) Blank of Newburg, Aguilla S. (Florence Fisher) Blank of Shippensburg, Malinda S. (John King) of Newburg, Jacob E. Blank of Shippensburg, Fannie S. (Jason Fisher) of Canajoharie, NY, Arie S. (Mervin Esh) of Newburg, whom she resided with and David S. (Laura Lehman) Blank Jr. of Fresno, OH; 51 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 85 great-grandchildren and siblings, Arie Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Malinda Blank of Christiana and Aguilla Smucker of Bird in Hand. Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Kauffman; son-in-law, Johnny Blank; one granddaughter, Maggie Blank; three brothers, Daniel, Jonathan and Levi Smucker and her sister, Katie Stoltzfus.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 15798 Cumberland Highway, Newburg, PA 17240. Interment will be held at Mountain View Amish Cemetery.
