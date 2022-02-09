Mary E. (Betty Zook) Reidenbaugh, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on February 6, 2022. Married on June 29, 1951, Betty was the beloved wife of the late Edwin Carl Reidenbaugh. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Isaac S. and Ava See Zook.
Betty was a graduate of Manheim Township High school and was employed at Turkey Hill Minit Markets (corporate office) where she retired from in 1992.
Surviving Betty are her children: Lu Ann Sapp (partner of Barry Wahosky) and Robert Carl Reidenbaugh (husband of Sherry Cramer); 5 grandchildren: Lester Sapp III, Malissa Sapp, Elizabeth Reidenbaugh, Daniel Reidenbaugh and Andrew Reidenbaugh; 3 great-grandchildren: JR (Lester Sapp IV), Jeremiah Mays, and Shawn Mays; one brother Robert Zook (husband of Letitia Smith) and one sister-in-law Nancy Reidenbaugh. Along with her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Lester Sapp, Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA. 17551.
