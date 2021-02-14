Mary E. "Betty" Rieker, 95, of Lancaster was reunited in heaven with her late husband James D. Rieker on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late A. John Henkel and Elizabeth C. (Zimmerman) Henkel. She was the loving wife of James D. Rieker who passed away in 1991.
Betty graduated from St. Joseph Parochial School and then went onto graduate in 1944 from Lancaster Catholic High School. She worked for the School District of Lancaster for a couple years and later went onto work for over 25 years at the former St. Joseph Hospital in registration until later working for over 16 years at General Internal Medicine in Lancaster before retiring.
She was a faithful member of Faith United Church of Christ in Lancaster where she was very active in fellowship. Betty volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed reading, crocheting, golf, bowling, playing pinochle, going to Lancaster Barnstormer baseball games, watching Notre Dame football games and spending time with her family on vacations.
Betty is survived by 3 sons, Pastor John Rieker husband of Blanche of Lititz, James Rieker husband of Donna of Horseheads, NY, Thomas Rieker husband of Carla of Mountville; daughter, Mary Armstrong wife of Jack of New Providence, PA; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and a brother, Eugene Henkel husband of Mary Ann of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a brother, John A. Henkel and sister, Anna Marie Gallagher.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 with her son, Pastor John Rieker officiating. Services will be live streamed on the funeral home website. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the funeral home and again from 10-11 AM on Wednesday before the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com