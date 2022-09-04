Mary E. Benedict, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at home. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Paul W. and Sadie R. Linton Landis. Mary retired from Burlington Coat Factory after 20 plus years of service.
She is survived by three children: Mary L. Pickle, Conestoga; Kelly R. Montanez, Lancaster and Keith A. Benedict, Telford. Seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Siblings: Harry L. Landis, Mountville; Robert E. Landis, Leola; Doris L. Landis, Lancaster and Debra L. (Brian) Freysz, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a son, brother and sister.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Amedisys Hospice, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
