Mary E. “Bee Bee” Buch, 90, formerly of New Holland, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Ephrata Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. “Dick” Buch in 1994. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Milo and Mae (Whitaker) Yunginger.
Bee Bee had been employed as a clerk at the New Holland Meat Market for 25 years. She was a long-time member of St. Stephen United Church of Christ, now St. Stephen Reformed Church, where she sang in the choir, was on the kitchen committee, and served as the sexton for 10 years.
Surviving are four children, Daniel M. Buch, Denver, Douglas M. married to Tina Buch, Richard R., Jr. “Rick” married to Karen Buch and Donna married to Kenneth Sawyer, all of New Holland, 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by six siblings: Dr. Lewis Yunginger, Evelyn Johnston, Harold Yunginger, Pauline Killian, Helen Spotts, David Yunginger.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland. Interment in St. Stephen Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Beck’s on Sunday from 6 – 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 – 11 a.m.
If desired, memorials in her memory may be sent to Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. Online condolences may be posted at www.beckfuneral.com.
