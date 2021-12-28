Mary E. Bailey, 96, formerly of Hershey passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. Born February 4, 1925 in Manheim, she was a daughter of the late William and Sadie (Breitegam) Stoner and widow of Paschal Bailey since December 2003. She was also preceded in death by a son, Steve Bailey and brothers, Richard Stoner and Earl Stoner.
A retired nursing home aide, she was a member of Mountain View Bible Church, Hummelstown.
Surviving are her son Joel, husband of Theresa Bailey of Lebanon; daughter-in-law, Virginia Bailey of Lebanon; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Bible Church, 34 Sipe Avenue, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
