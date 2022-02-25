Heaven’s gates opened widely on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to welcome our angel Mary Dillard at the blessed age of 90. Born in Leighton, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late James and Callie Shirby Hill.
Mary graduated from Leighton Training School in Leighton, AL. With her three children, Mary moved to Lancaster, PA, in her early 40’s. She worked as a Solder Technician for 20 years with Datcon before retiring.
Mary was known to many for her great southern cooking, and her passion for watching WWF wrestling. She also enjoyed taking long car rides and spending time with her family and friends. Mary was a member of Bright Side Baptist Church.
Mary will be deeply missed by her beloved children, son, Willie Dillard and daughter/ best friend, Bertha Woodard (both of Lancaster, PA.) her 20 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Ernest Hill, sister, Bertha Hill and two grandchildren, Tonya and Anthony.
A Homegoing Service will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 12 Noon at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
Please visit Mary’s Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »