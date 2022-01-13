Mary DiBella, 90, of Willow Valley Communities, Lakeside, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Annunciata Accardi. She was the wife of the late Samuel N. DiBella who passed away in 2012.
She was a 1949 graduate of Overbrook High School in Philadelphia.
Mary was a very artistic person who enjoyed china and theorem painting. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and with the many lifelong friends that she made.
She is survived by daughter, Janet Zeile of Harrisburg, son, Robert DiBella of Winston Salem, NC and three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Accardi.
Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Caring Hospice Services of Central PA, 101 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: