Mary Dagen Keener, 102, of Fairmount Homes, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, October 25, 2021. Born in Willow Street, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Maude (Graver) Dagen. She was the loving wife of H. Lester Keener for over 68 years at the time of his passing in 2013.
Mary was a homemaker and had baked and cooked at the former Rhoads Spanish Tavern. She had volunteered for over 50 years in the kitchen during the Solanco Fair and at Black Rock Retreat. She was a former member of Mt. Vernon Mennonite Church and current member of Village Chapel in Voganville. As a child of the depression, Mary embodied the values of that era: frugality, industriousness, and resiliency. She will be remembered for the selfless ways that she gave of her time and energy through her church, family, and volunteer work. Mary never lost her youthful nature, which showed in her optimism, and joyful sense of humor.
Mary is survived by 5 children: Mary Lois, wife of Lloyd Kreider, Elizabeth, wife of Robert Esbenshade, Doris, wife of Raymond Lefever, Twila, wife of Robert Mast, and Mervin, husband of Nadine Keener; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Groff; and a brother, Samuel Dagen. She was preceded in death by sisters, Anna and Cora.
A Memorial Service will take place at Mt. Vernon Christian Church 1 Lighthouse Dr., Kirkwood, PA on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends for light refreshments following the service. Traditional interment will be private in the Mechanic Grove Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Retirement Community Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. Online condolences at:
