Mary D. Husson, 96, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Landis Homes Retirement Community. She was the wife of L. Fred Husson, with whom she would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on August 23rd. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Dora S. Lausch Duing.
In early years, Mary worked in the offices of the former Armstrong Cork Company. Later, she worked at the family business, Lancaster Ultra Graphics Inc. as secretary.
She was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was a very active member, taught kindergarten Sunday School, and volunteered in countless other activities. She had also been a volunteer at Luther Acres, delivered Meals on Wheels, was a member of the Lancaster Philatelic Society, and enjoyed singing and music.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her children: Sue A. married to Peter Newswanger of New Holland, Sally L. married to Paul Schoffstall of New Tripoli, Steven D. Husson of Arizona, and Sylvia H. married to Greg Lashley of Millersville; her 8 grandchildren: Brett Newswanger, Sarah and Nathan Schoffstall, Kenny Lashley, Ryan Friedberg, Jonathan, Christopher, and Andrew Husson and their mother Nancy M. Husson; and one great-granddaughter, Onie A. Friedberg. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Parke E. Duing and C. Arnold "Red" Duing.
Mary's family would like to thank the many Landis Homes staff who provided compassionate care to her, in every respect, during these difficult times.
Friends will be received by Mary's family on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 1:30-2:30 PM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:30 PM. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
