Mary D. Gianopoulos, 98, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Mary was born in Providence, RI, following her identical twin sister, Anna, by only minutes. Her parents were Lewis Dracoules and Olympia (Xakellis) Dracoules. Mary was married to Andrew Gianopoulos, for 66 happy years before his death in 2016.
Mary grew up on Beaver Street in Lancaster with her parents, sister, and two younger brothers, Harry and Gus. The family was a part of Lancaster's close-knit Greek-American community centered around the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She attended city schools and was a good student who enjoyed playing the violin. Before her marriage, she worked at the Hamilton Watch Co. for 12 years, including supporting the war effort during the 1940s.
Mary was the quieter of the twin sisters. She and Anna were close their entire lives, often called "Twinie" by their friends even as adults. Her husband, Andy, liked to relay that her father required him to take the two of them on dates together until they were engaged.
Mary married Andy on October 15, 1950, becoming his lifelong partner in many ways. They were co-owners of Andys' Luncheonette, which over the years grew into Andy's Catering Service. They operated this successful local business as a team until their retirement in 1986. Mary oversaw the back of the business. She met with customers to plan menus, directed preparation and serving of the food, and handled the administrative paperwork afterward. She included her children and, by doing so, taught them the value of hard work, which one enjoys.
At home, Mary and Andy raised three children, Olivia, Gus, and Anna. Daily life was a constant shuttle between home and the restaurant; she lived in a uniform! She was also Andy's eyes, as he experienced vision loss at an early age. Mary did the driving and all the reading, each evening, she shared with him the highlights from the local newspaper. As busy as she was, there was always time for her weekly beauty salon appointment for a wash and set, a habit she kept up her entire adult life. During her retirement years, she enjoyed the sunshine of Florida and baking and cooking with grandchildren. All of them looked forward to Yiayia's koulourakia and kouroubiedes at family get-togethers.
Mary is survived by her three children, Olivia Stewart, wife of Clint Buswell of Portland, OR, Gus Gianopoulos and his wife Leslie of Lancaster, and Anna Smith, wife of David Smith, also of Lancaster. She was Yiayia to seven grandchildren, Nicole Gianopoulos, Jessica Stewart Keys, Andrea Gianopoulos, who preceded her in death, Kerri Sweigart, Samantha Willard, Kacy Smith, and Drew Smith. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren.
Following a private family viewing, a graveside service will be at 11AM on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 1918 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA; family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vision Corps, 244 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA, or to the charity of her late granddaughter, Andrea, Fighting 4 Us, 721 Dorsea Rd., Lancaster, PA, 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com