Mary D. DeLong, 75, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Oliver H. and Mildred L. Heck DeLong.
She was the long-time companion of the late Mary Hewitt for 33 years.
Mary had worked for the IBM Corporation as an associate customer engineer and was the first female customer engineer at IBM. She was excellent at diagnostics, and was mechanically inclined and, in the age of typewriters and dictation machines, she was the go-to person to fix and service them in the Lancaster area. She initially worked in a law office in Pottsville which familiarized her with the machines and the IBM engineer, which turned into a chance at a new career. After her retirement, she worked part-time at Staples and was a waitress.
She was a member of the American Legion Post 34, loved animals, enjoyed fishing, and loved to spend time with her friends.
Mary is survived by her sister, Jeanette Imschweiler of Hills Grove, PA and her brother, Leon DeLong of Pottsville, as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her cat, Mango, whom she loved very dearly.
Services will be private. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
