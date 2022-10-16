Mary D. Barry, 95, a resident of Willow Valley North, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Mazurek) Blichasz. Mary was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" E. Barry who passed away in 2007. They were married for 59 years.
Mary graduated from Little Flower High School in Philadelphia and attended the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing. A graduate of the Real Estate Institute, she was a Pennsylvania Real Estate Associate Broker for 17 years and was professionally affiliated with the Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and National Association of Realtors. Mary was also part of the Village Art Association of Lititz. An avid painter, gardener, and home decorator, Mary enjoyed creating beauty both in her work and personal life. She especially enjoyed her family and friends. She loved to attend events and sports that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in.
Mary is survived by three children: Linda M. Barry of Lititz, Carol A. Emerson, and John Edward Barry and his wife Martha, all of Lancaster. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Heather Bruce, Nathan Emerson, Hannah Anderson and her husband Andy, Caroline Barry and Jack Barry, as well as five great-grandchildren: Grace and Liam Lynch, Andrew Schwanke, and Rhett and Wyatt Anderson. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara A. Barry; her granddaughter, Kelly M. Lynch; her great-granddaughter, Olivia L. Lynch; and her brother, Walter Blichasz.
Services and interment will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Willow Valley Brunner Nurse Education Fund, 100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584, or to The Olivia L. Lynch Rainbow Endowment Fund, Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com