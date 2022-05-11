Mary Clayre Ortmann, 94, of Columbia, passed away at St. Anne's Retirement Community on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late Werner Ortmann who passed away in 2017. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Catherine M. Gallagher Boland.
She had been a homemaker, consultant/facilitator/partner for Ortmann's Pharmacy, worked several years for both Rea and Derrick Drug Stores and American Greetings Company, and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Lancaster County Pharmacists Assn.
For her grandchildren, Nana's was ground zero for shenanigans, songs, ghost stories, card games, puzzles, cookie baking, and history lessons. For her children, Mom was simply the best of us.
Mary Clayre was a long-time member of St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children: Kristeen Ortmann of Colorado, Paul J. "PJ" married to Susan Ortmann of Landisville, Coleen married to Robert Kayden of Conestoga, Mary Ellen married to James Inman of Forest, VA, and Julie Waltman of Mount Pleasant, SC; her 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers: J. Donald, William F., Earl E., and Leo J. Boland and her sister, Kathleen Sloss.
Friends will be received by Mary Clayre's family on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 10-11 AM at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to St. Annes Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512, or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com