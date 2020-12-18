Mary Catherine Shank, 93, died peacefully in her sleep at Plantation Estates Retirement Community, Matthews, N.C. on Dec. 13, 2020. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of Frank P. and Mary (Garber) Heckel. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 40 years, David L. Shank.
A 1945 graduate of Manheim Twp. H.S., she was a competitive swimmer winning many regional and state metals. She graduated with a B.S. degree from Northwestern Univ. and worked as a Medical Technologist at LGH before her marriage.
Surviving family members include 3 children; David L. Shank, Jr. Park City Utah, Andrew H. Shank, Venice, Florida and Catherine G. Leathers, Moab Utah. Brother, David G. Heckel, Lititz and sister, Helen L. Stoddard, Concord Mass.
A celebration of life will be held at the Lititz Moravian Church at a later date in the spring, 2021. Neptune Society
A living tribute »