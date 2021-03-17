Mary Catherine Schlager, 82, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (Amico) Celia, and the beloved wife of J. Jude Schlager.
Along with her husband, she is survived by 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held privately from St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, and interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Catherine's memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Funeral services will be livestreamed, and can be viewed on Mary's obituary page, where a link will appear shortly before 11 AM on Friday, March 19, 2021