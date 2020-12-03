Mary Catherine Hall, 98, of Quarryville, entered into rest on November 30, 2020 at her home. Born in Andrew's Bridge, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Florine (Horner) Swinehart. She was the wife of the late William A. Hall.
Mary was a very generous person and will be remembered for her cooking and her heart of gold.
Mary is survived by, Lewis Hall (Rose), Lillian Graeff, Deborah Amspacher (Steve); 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children: Charles, Ralph, Fay Hodgden, James; and siblings: William Swinehart, Anna Mowery and Betty Kauffman.
A service celebrating Mary's life will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 3-4 p.m. Interment will be private.
Kindly Omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
